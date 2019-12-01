Burglars snap house lock in attempted Queensbury break-in

Police officers are appealing for help after an attempted break-in at a house in Queensbury.
The incident happened in Hazel Fold area between 12am and 2am on November 20.
Between these times an unknown number suspects attempted to gain entry by snapping the lock.
However the would-be burglars failed to gain entry.
Anyone with information or has CCTV which may assist with the police enquiries can contact 101 quoting the crime reference number 13190596787.
