Burglars snap house lock in attempted Queensbury break-in

Police officers are appealing for help after an attempted break-in at a house in Queensbury.

The incident happened in Hazel Fold area between 12am and 2am on November 20.

The attempted burglary happened in Queensbury

READ MORE: Calderdale inspectors urge residents to protect themselves during the dark festive nights

Between these times an unknown number suspects attempted to gain entry by snapping the lock.

However the would-be burglars failed to gain entry.

Anyone with information or has CCTV which may assist with the police enquiries can contact 101 quoting the crime reference number 13190596787.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.