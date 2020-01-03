Burglars threaten man inside his Calderdale home before fleeing with his car keys

Detectives in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a property where three men broke into a house and threatened a man.

Three men entered the properly in Hipperholme and fled with a set of car keys

At around 5.20pm yesterday (Thursday) on Bramley Lane, Hipperholme, three suspects approached the house and made their way inside the property.

They threatened the occupant, a man in his 40s, before making off with the occupant’s car keys.

Two of the suspects are described as wearing a grey tracksuit and a dark hoody. The third was reported to have been wearing dark bottoms and a dark top.

No one was injured.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or a vehicle driving suspiciously. Anyone who has any information is also asked to contact police.

Information can be passed to Calderdale CID on 101 or by using the online 101 chat, quoting crime reference 13200002483.

