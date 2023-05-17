Felix Jackson, who was from Halifax and a former pupil at Ryburn Valley High School, was killed in the accident on Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot on Sunday, May 7.

The inquest into the 19-year-old’s death will be held at Bradford Coroners Court and will be opened by Assistant Coroner Angela Brocklehurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have been left at the scene of the crash, including candles and bouquets of flowers.

Flowers left in tribute to Felix Jackson after the crash on Burnley Road

Messages left there include one which said: “A truly kind soul and so loved by all of us. So devastated to lose you and especially so young.”

Another said: “You were always someone anyone could turn to, one of a kind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or has video of the circumstances leading up to it to get in touch.

It happened shortly before 5.40pm and involved a blue Seat Ibiza, a red Volkswagen Take Up and a black BMW 320D.

Police say the Seat – being driven by Felix - was travelling along the A646 Burnley Road towards Halifax when it attempted to overtake the Take Up close to the junction with Rose Grove, causing minor damage to the VW’s wing mirror.

The Seat then continued along the road before it was involved in a head-on collision with the BMW on a sweeping left-hand bend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has information should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 1477 of May 7.

The crash was the first of two fatal accidents on Calderdale’s roads in less than a week.