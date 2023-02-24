Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) says there has been more than £8,000 worth of damage to buses over the past three-and-a-half-weeks caused by louts in Mixenden, Ovenden and Lee Mount.

As reported by the Courier, the attacks – including hurling stones at buses - even forced First to stop running services to North Halifax one evening.

Last night (Thursday), officers, police cadets and staff from First took part in an operation aimed at tackling the problem.

Police have teamed up with First to tackle louts attacking buses in Halifax

They said several youths were detained.

“In the last three-and-a-half weeks there has been over £8,000 worth of damage committed against buses in the Mixenden Ovenden and Lee Mount areas,” said the team.

"The NPT teams will continue to work with partners to reduce anti-social behaviour and take positive action with those found responsible.”

First told the Courier earlier this month: “We have been experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour and vandalism in the Illingworth area for the past fortnight and are relieved that no one has been hurt as a result of stones being thrown at buses.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and we are working closely with the police to investigate these incidents including the use of on board CCTV footage to help identify the individuals involved.

“Such attacks can have very serious consequences and we would encourage anyone with information to contact the police or get in touch with Crimestoppers.

“Every time we have to divert buses or shorten a route, it is disrupting the lives of local people in the communities we serve.

“Acts of vandalism cause significant interference to the timetable. We aim to source a replacement bus as quickly as possible in order to minimise disruption to our customers but when vandalism occurs while the bus is in service, then it does inevitably and regrettably result in at least part of that scheduled journey being cancelled and or re-routed to avoid further incidents.

"Repairing a bus means it may also be missing from service the following day too.”

Anyone with information that might help police should call police on 101.

