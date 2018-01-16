BUSTED - Cannabis plant farms found in Calderdale police raids

Officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team have discovered more than 300 cannabis plants at properties across Calderdale this month.

On January 13, PC Gallant of the policing team attended an address in Park Ward where 82 cannabis plants were discovered.

Cannabis plants found in the Park ward on January 13. (Pic: West Yorkshire Police)

Earlier in the week 195 cannabis plants were discovered in the same Calderdale ward on January 8. One suspect was arrested at the scene.

At the start of the year another suspect was arrested at the scene at an address in Illingworth on January 3.

Enquiries are still ongoing into all the sepearte incidents.