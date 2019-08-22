Cafe in Northowram hit by thieves just weeks after opening

Thieves have hit a cafe in Northowram only a month after it opened.

The culprits got into Ey Up Puddin’, on Lydgate, sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Julie Redfearn, who runs the dessert cafe with her husband Allen, said they think the thieves could have been children as the window is very small and chocolate and pastries were stolen.

The break-in meant they had to open late on Saturday but the cafe is otherwise going from strength to strength.

“We’d only been open a few weeks so it was a bit of a blow,” said Julie. “We just have to carry on and have added extra security.”

The couple, who have four daughters, also own Go Ice Snow Cones - a mobile horsebox which sells Hawaiian Ice Snow Cones at events and parties.

Julie: “I grew up in Northowram and I can remember as a kid thinking a cafe like Ey Up Puddin’ was something that would have been great to have.

“Everybody has been fantastic and we’ve had some great feedback.”

Anyone with information about the break-in at the cafe should call West Yorkshire Police via 101 or Crimestoppers, where information can be passed on anonymously, on 0800 555111.