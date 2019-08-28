Calder Valley burglaries and car crime statistics revealed by police

The Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team has revealed the number of burglaries and vehicle crimes in the area.

In the period between August 14 and 21 in the Calder Valley NPT area there have been seven burglaries of residential premises.

These have been committed on

3 x shed

3 x garages

3 x unsecured house

5 x Attempt House

1 x dwelling houses – window smashed

Also in the same period ten vehicle related crimes have been record (theft from motor vehicle or vehicle interference*).

The means used to gain entry or commit theft were as follows:-

Vehicle left unsecured x 2

Curtain Side slashed x 2

Catalytic Converter stolen / Exhaust x 1

Force door / door locks x 2

Windows smashed x 1

Registration plates stolen x 1

Fuel lock forced x 1

West Yorklshire Police said a person is guilty of theft from motor vehicle if they take property belonging to someone else from, or off the vehicle.

If they break into the vehicle but do not take anything, or if they try to break into it, an offence of vehicle interference may have been committed

If you have any information on criminal activity then call the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or report on line at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or Calderdale police on 101.