Calder Valley neighbourhood police team reveal burglary and car crime statistics

The Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team has revealed the number of burglaries and vehicle crimes in the area over a seven day period.

In the period between August 21 and 28 in the Calder Valley NPT area there have been 17 burglaries of residential premises.

Crimes committed in the Calder Valley

These have taken place on:



4 x shed

1 x garage

6 x unsecured house

4 x Attempt House

2 x dwelling houses – Euro profile locks forced



Also in the same period there have been seven vehicle related crimes recorded (theft from motor vehicle or vehicle interference*).

The means used to gain entry or commit theft were as follows:-



Vehicle left unsecured x 1

Force door / door locks x 1

Wing mirror taken x 1

Hub caps taken x 1

Believed vehicle left secured but no damage caused x 3



*A person is guilty of theft from motor vehicle if they take property belonging to someone else from, or off the vehicle. If they break into the vehicle but do not take anything, or if they try to break into it, an offence of vehicle interference may have been committed

If you have any information on criminal activity then call the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or report on line at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or Calderdale police on 101.