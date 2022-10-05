Calderdale Caught on Camera: 14 people Halifax police would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2353
CD2353 relates to a public order on July 13.
2. CD2354
CD2354 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 14.
3. CD2355
CD2355 is in relation to a theft of a vehicle on August 31.
4. CD2356
CD2356 is sought over a theft from a shop on September 7.
