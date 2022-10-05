News you can trust since 1853
CD2352 is in relation to a theft of a vehicle on July 23. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Calderdale Caught on Camera: 14 people Halifax police would like to speak to

Calderdale police have released these CCTV images of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 6:00 am

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2353

CD2353 relates to a public order on July 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. CD2354

CD2354 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. CD2355

CD2355 is in relation to a theft of a vehicle on August 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. CD2356

CD2356 is sought over a theft from a shop on September 7. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

