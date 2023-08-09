News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 14 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2743 is in relation to a theft on May 21.

1. CD2743

CD2743 is in relation to a theft on May 21. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2744 relates to a theft on May 15.

2. CD2744

CD2744 relates to a theft on May 15. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2745 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 15.

3. CD2745

CD2745 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 15. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2746 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 20.

4. CD2746

CD2746 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 20. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

