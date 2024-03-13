Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these peoplePolice in Calderdale would like to talk to these people
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these people

Calderdale Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3010 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 21. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3010

CD3010 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 21. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3011 relates to a theft on February 25. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3011

CD3011 relates to a theft on February 25. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3012 is in connection with a theft from a shop on February 25. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3012

CD3012 is in connection with a theft from a shop on February 25. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3013 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 18. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3013

CD3013 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 18. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice