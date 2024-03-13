Calderdale Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3010
CD3010 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 21. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
2. CD3011
CD3011 relates to a theft on February 25. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
3. CD3012
CD3012 is in connection with a theft from a shop on February 25. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
4. CD3013
CD3013 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 18. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP