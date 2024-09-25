Calderdale Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3303
CD3303 is in relation to a theft on September 2. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
2. CD3304
CD3304 relates to a theft from a shop on September 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
3. CD3305
CD3305 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP
4. CD3306
CD3306 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 1. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP