Calderdale Caught on Camera: 15 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3303 is in relation to a theft on September 2.

1. CD3303

CD3303 is in relation to a theft on September 2. Photo: WYP

CD3304 relates to a theft from a shop on September 3.

2. CD3304

CD3304 relates to a theft from a shop on September 3. Photo: WYP

CD3305 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 3.

3. CD3305

CD3305 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 3. Photo: WYP

CD3306 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 1.

4. CD3306

CD3306 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 1. Photo: WYP

