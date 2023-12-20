Calderdale Caught on Camera: 16 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2904
CD2904 is in relation to a public order offence on November 24.
2. CD2905
CD2905 relates to a theft from a shop on December 3.
3. CD2906
CD2906 is in connection with a theft from a shop on December 3.
4. CD2907
CD2907 is in relation to an assault on September 22.