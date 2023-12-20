News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 16 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2904 is in relation to a public order offence on November 24.

1. CD2904

CD2904 is in relation to a public order offence on November 24. Photo: WYP

CD2905 relates to a theft from a shop on December 3.

2. CD2905

CD2905 relates to a theft from a shop on December 3. Photo: WYP

CD2906 is in connection with a theft from a shop on December 3.

3. CD2906

CD2906 is in connection with a theft from a shop on December 3. Photo: WYP

CD2907 is in relation to an assault on September 22.

4. CD2907

CD2907 is in relation to an assault on September 22. Photo: WYP

