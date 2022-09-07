Calderdale Caught on Camera: 17 people Halifax police would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2321
CD2321 is in relation to possession of a dangerous dog on August 7. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2322
CD2322 relates to a theft from a shop on August 5. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2323
CD2323 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 16. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2324
CD2324 is in relation to a theft from a person on August 4. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police