Caught on CameraCaught on Camera
Caught on Camera

Calderdale Caught on Camera: 17 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2553 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD2553

CD2553 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2554 relates to an assault on March 9. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD2554

CD2554 relates to an assault on March 9. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2555 is in connection with a theft on March 19. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD2555

CD2555 is in connection with a theft on March 19. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2556 is in relation to making off without payment on March 16. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD2556

CD2556 is in relation to making off without payment on March 16. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

