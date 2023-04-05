Calderdale Caught on Camera: 17 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2553
CD2553 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 6.
2. CD2554
CD2554 relates to an assault on March 9.
3. CD2555
CD2555 is in connection with a theft on March 19.
4. CD2556
CD2556 is in relation to making off without payment on March 16.