News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
These CCTV images have been released by West Yorkshire Police of people in Calderdale they would like to speak toThese CCTV images have been released by West Yorkshire Police of people in Calderdale they would like to speak to
These CCTV images have been released by West Yorkshire Police of people in Calderdale they would like to speak to

Calderdale Caught on Camera: 17 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by West Yorkshire Police of people in Calderdale they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

CD2696 is in relation to a burglary on June 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD2696

CD2696 is in relation to a burglary on June 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
CD2697 relates to an assault on June 11. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD2697

CD2697 relates to an assault on June 11. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
CD2698 is in connection with a theft from a shop on June 23. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD2698

CD2698 is in connection with a theft from a shop on June 23. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
CD2699 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 23. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD2699

CD2699 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 23. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5