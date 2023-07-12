Calderdale Caught on Camera: 17 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by West Yorkshire Police of people in Calderdale they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2696
CD2696 is in relation to a burglary on June 8. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2697
CD2697 relates to an assault on June 11. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2698
CD2698 is in connection with a theft from a shop on June 23. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2699
CD2699 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 23. Photo: West Yorkshire Police