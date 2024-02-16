News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these peoplePolice in Calderdale would like to talk to these people
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these people

Calderdale Caught on Camera: 17 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2966 is in relation to a Deception / Fraud on January 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD2966

CD2966 is in relation to a Deception / Fraud on January 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD2968 relates to a theft from a shop on January 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD2968

CD2968 relates to a theft from a shop on January 26. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD2969 is in connection with a serious offence on December 23. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD2969

CD2969 is in connection with a serious offence on December 23. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD2971 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD2971

CD2971 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page