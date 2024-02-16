Calderdale Caught on Camera: 17 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2966
CD2966 is in relation to a Deception / Fraud on January 26.
2. CD2968
CD2968 relates to a theft from a shop on January 26.
3. CD2969
CD2969 is in connection with a serious offence on December 23.
4. CD2971
CD2971 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 31.