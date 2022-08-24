News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Calderdale Caught on Camera: 18 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:15 pm

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For details visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2310

CD2310 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 4. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. CD2311

CD2311 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 10. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. CD2312

CD2312 relates to a theft of a motor vehicle on August 7. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. CD2303

CD2303 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 2. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5