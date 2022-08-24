Calderdale Caught on Camera: 18 people Halifax police would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2310
CD2310 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 4.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2311
CD2311 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 10.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2312
CD2312 relates to a theft of a motor vehicle on August 7.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2303
CD2303 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 2.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police