Calderdale Caught on Camera: 18 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2570
CD2570 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 4.
2. CD2571
CD2571 relates to a theft from a shop on April 3.
3. CD2572
CD2572 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 3.
4. CD2573
CD2573 is in relation to a burglary on April 5.