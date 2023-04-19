News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 18 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2570 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 4.

1. CD2570

CD2570 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 4. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2571 relates to a theft from a shop on April 3.

2. CD2571

CD2571 relates to a theft from a shop on April 3. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2572 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 3.

3. CD2572

CD2572 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 3. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2573 is in relation to a burglary on April 5.

4. CD2573

CD2573 is in relation to a burglary on April 5. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

