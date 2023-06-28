News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 18 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2677 is in relation to criminal damage on March 1. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD2677

CD2677 is in relation to criminal damage on March 1. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2678 relates to a theft on May 16. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD2678

CD2678 relates to a theft on May 16. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2679 is in connection with a theft on June 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD2679

CD2679 is in connection with a theft on June 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2680 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD2680

CD2680 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

