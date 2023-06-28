Calderdale Caught on Camera: 18 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2677
CD2677 is in relation to criminal damage on March 1.
2. CD2678
CD2678 relates to a theft on May 16.
3. CD2679
CD2679 is in connection with a theft on June 6.
4. CD2680
CD2680 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 13.