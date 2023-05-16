Calderdale Caught on Camera: 19 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2609
CD2609 is in relation to a burglary on April 19. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2610
CD2610 relates to a burglary on April 19. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2611
CD2611 is in connection with a theft on April 16. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2612
CD2612 is in relation to an assault on April 14. Photo: West Yorkshire Police