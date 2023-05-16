News you can trust since 1853
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these peoplePolice in Calderdale would like to talk to these people
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these people

Calderdale Caught on Camera: 19 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2609 is in relation to a burglary on April 19.

1. CD2609

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2610 relates to a burglary on April 19.

2. CD2610

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2611 is in connection with a theft on April 16.

3. CD2611

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2612 is in relation to an assault on April 14.

4. CD2612

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

