Calderdale Caught on Camera: 21 people Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2531
CD2531 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 4.
2. CD2532
CD2532 relates to a theft from a shop on March 5.
3. CD2533
CD2533 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 5.
4. CD2534
CD2534 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 5.