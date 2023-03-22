Calderdale Caught on Camera: 21 people Halifax police would like to speak to

News you can trust since 1853
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2531 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 4.

1. CD2531

CD2531 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 4. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2532 relates to a theft from a shop on March 5.

2. CD2532

CD2532 relates to a theft from a shop on March 5. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2533 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 5.

3. CD2533

CD2533 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 5. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2534 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 5.

4. CD2534

CD2534 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 5. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

