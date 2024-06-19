21 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to21 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to
21 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

Calderdale Caught on camera: 21 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3188 is in relation to a theft on May 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3188

CD3188 is in relation to a theft on May 31. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3189 relates to a theft from a shop on May 29. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3189

CD3189 relates to a theft from a shop on May 29. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3190 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 29. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3190

CD3190 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 29. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3191 is in relation to a theft from a motor vehicle on May 28. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3191

CD3191 is in relation to a theft from a motor vehicle on May 28. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page