Calderdale Caught on Camera: 21 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2463
CD2463 is in relation to a burglary on January 12.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2464
CD2464 relates to a theft from a shop on January 8.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2465
CD2465 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 17.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2466
CD2466 is in relation to a public order on January 10.
Photo: West Yorkshire Police