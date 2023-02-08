News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Calderdale police would like to talk to these people

Calderdale Caught on Camera: 21 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2463

CD2463 is in relation to a burglary on January 12. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. CD2464

CD2464 relates to a theft from a shop on January 8. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. CD2465

CD2465 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 17. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. CD2466

CD2466 is in relation to a public order on January 10. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5