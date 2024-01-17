News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 22 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2921 is in relation to a theft on December 20.

1. CD2921

CD2921 is in relation to a theft on December 20.

CD2922 relates to making off without payment on December 20.

2. CD2922

CD2922 relates to making off without payment on December 20.

CD2923 is in connection with a theft from a person on December 18.

3. CD2923

CD2923 is in connection with a theft from a person on December 18.

CD2924 is in relation to a theft from a person on December 18.

4. CD2924

CD2924 is in relation to a theft from a person on December 18.

