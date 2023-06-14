News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 25 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These are the CCTV images that have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2649 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 21.

1. CD2649

CD2649 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 21. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2651 relates to a theft on April 11.

2. CD2651

CD2651 relates to a theft on April 11. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2652 is in connection with a theft on April 11.

3. CD2652

CD2652 is in connection with a theft on April 11. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

CD2669 is in relation to a fire/arson on May 21.

4. CD2669

CD2669 is in relation to a fire/arson on May 21. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

