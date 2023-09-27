Calderdale Caught on Camera: 25 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 25 people that police in Halifax would like to speak toCalderdale Caught on Camera: 25 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2792 is in relation to a theft on August 5. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD2792

CD2793 relates to a theft from a shop on August 18. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD2793

CD2794 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD2794

CD2795 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 2. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD2795

