Calderdale Caught on Camera: 25 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2792
CD2792 is in relation to a theft on August 5. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2793
CD2793 relates to a theft from a shop on August 18. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2794
CD2794 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 3. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2795
CD2795 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 2. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: West Yorkshire Police