Calderdale Caught on Camera: 25 people who Halifax police would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2985
CD2985 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 3.
2. CD2986
CD2986 relates to a theft from a shop on February 3.
3. CD2987
CD2987 is in connection with a burglary on February 13.
4. CD2988
CD2988 is in relation to an assault on December 30.