Calderdale Caught on camera: 27 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

Calderdale Caught on camera: 27 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak toCalderdale Caught on camera: 27 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2024, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3133 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 23.

1. CD3133

CD3133 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 23. Photo: WYP

CD3134 relates to a theft from a shop on April 30.

2. CD3134

CD3134 relates to a theft from a shop on April 30. Photo: WYP

CD3135 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 1.

3. CD3135

CD3135 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 1. Photo: WYP

CD3136 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 30.

4. CD3136

CD3136 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 30. Photo: WYP

