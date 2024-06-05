Calderdale Caught on camera: 29 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak toCalderdale Caught on camera: 29 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to
Calderdale Caught on camera: 29 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

Calderdale Caught on camera: 29 people that police in Halifax urgently want to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3159 is in relation to a theft on May 12. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3159

CD3159 is in relation to a theft on May 12. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3160 relates to a theft on May 12. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3160

CD3160 relates to a theft on May 12. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3161 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3161

CD3161 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 6. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3162 is in relation to making off without payment on May 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3162

CD3162 is in relation to making off without payment on May 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page