Calderdale Caught on Camera: 31 people that police in Halifax would like to speak toCalderdale Caught on Camera: 31 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 31 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

Calderdale Caught on Camera: 31 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3060 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 18. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

1. CD3060

CD3060 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 18. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3061 relates to a theft on March 7. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

2. CD3061

CD3061 relates to a theft on March 7. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3062 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

3. CD3062

CD3062 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
CD3063 is in relation to a theft on February 27. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

4. CD3063

CD3063 is in relation to a theft on February 27. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page