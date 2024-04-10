Calderdale Caught on Camera: 31 people that police in Halifax would like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3060
CD3060 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 18.
2. CD3061
CD3061 relates to a theft on March 7.
3. CD3062
CD3062 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 14.
4. CD3063
CD3063 is in relation to a theft on February 27.