Calderdale Caught on Camera: Halifax police urgently want to speak to these 14 people

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:22 am

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. CD2277

CD2277 is in relation to a public order on July 5.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. CD2278

CD2278 relates to a theft from a shop on July 5.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. CD2279

CD2279 is in connection with a burglary on June 29.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. CD2280

CD2280 is in relation to a theft from a person on June 16.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

