Calderdale Caught on Camera: Halifax police would like to speak to these 19 people

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2630
CD2630 is in relation to a burglary on March 24.
2. CD2631
CD2631 relates to a public order on April 3.
3. CD2632
CD2632 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 17.
4. CD2633
CD2633 is in relation to a theft from a person on April 13.