Calderdale Caught on Camera: Halifax police would like to speak to these 19 people

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st May 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD2630 is in relation to a burglary on March 24.

1. CD2630

CD2630 is in relation to a burglary on March 24.

CD2631 relates to a public order on April 3.

2. CD2631

CD2631 relates to a public order on April 3.

CD2632 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 17.

3. CD2632

CD2632 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 17.

CD2633 is in relation to a theft from a person on April 13.

4. CD2633

CD2633 is in relation to a theft from a person on April 13.

