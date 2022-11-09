News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Caught on Camera: Halifax police would like to speak to these people

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

1. CD2389

CD2389 is in relation to a theft on October 11. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. CD2390

CD2390 relates to a burglary on October 1. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. CD2391

CD2391 is in connection with a theft from a shop on October 13. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. CD2393

CD2393 is sought over a theft on August 14. Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

