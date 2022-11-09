Calderdale Caught on Camera: Halifax police would like to speak to these people

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD2389
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. CD2390
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. CD2391
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. CD2393
Photo: West Yorkshire Police