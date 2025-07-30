Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these peopleplaceholder image
Police in Calderdale would like to talk to these people

Calderdale Caught on Camera: Here are 7 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

CD3515 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 3.

1. CD3515

CD3515 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 3.

CD3516 relates to a theft from a shop on July 21.

2. CD3516

CD3516 relates to a theft from a shop on July 21.

CD3517 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 11.

3. CD3517

CD3517 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 11.

CD3518 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 21.

4. CD3518

CD3518 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 21.

