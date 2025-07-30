Calderdale Caught on Camera: Here are 7 people that police in Halifax would urgently like to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
1. CD3515
CD3515 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 3. Photo: WYP
2. CD3516
CD3516 relates to a theft from a shop on July 21. Photo: WYP
3. CD3517
CD3517 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 11. Photo: WYP
4. CD3518
CD3518 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 21. Photo: WYP