Calderdale child sex offender jailed for 18 years

John Davies. Photo by West Yorkshire Police.

John Davies, 58, from Sowerby Bridge was branded as a danger to children by Kirklees safeguarding detectives following his sentencing at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Friday).

Davies was found guilty of three sexual assaults and two sexual touching offences following his trial in June.

The offending took place in Calderdale and Huddersfield areas against four girls between 2014 and 2020.

He will be placed on the sex offenders register and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

The 58-year-old’s abuse first came to police attention in 2020 after one of his victims disclosed what had happened to her.

An immediate investigation was launched which resulted in Davies’ arrest shortly afterwards, with further enquiries made by both Calderdale and Kirklees specialist detectives.

At his sentencing, Davies was described by the judge as a dangerous offender who posed a high risk of serious harm to very young children.

Detective Constable Yvonne Brear, of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, who led the enquiry, with assistance from Detective Constable Ameira Blight, said: “John Davies abused the trust of others and took advantage of young victims in a truly dreadful way.

“It is no exaggeration to say he poses a real danger to children and we welcome the substantial sentence handed down to him today.

“He chose to compound the suffering of his victims and their families by taking the case to trial, and that has been reflected in the sentence imposed.