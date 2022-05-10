Calderdale community groups hit out thieves who have stolen their mini buses

Police officers in Calderdale are investigating after five thefts and a further attempted theft of minibuses, reported in the last two weeks.

On Friday April 29, a school minibus was taken from Rochdale Road, Todmorden. (Ref: 13220239624)

The bus belonged to the 8th/26th Scouts of Todmorden but was used by Shade Primary school for trips.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the stolen mini buses

David Paye, Group Scout leader said the have been been forced to re-organise trips and events.

“It’s so annoying,” he said “We are a community group and every penny we raise goes into the club and we get as much use out of them as possible by lending them out to other groups.”

The minibuses were bought with some very generous grant funding and the group, which has 200 children and is the only one in Todmorden, charge as little as possible for community use.

On Tuesday May 3, a minibus was taken from Hall Street, Halifax. (Ref: 13220239056). This one belonged to Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees.

Chief executive Lisa Butland said: "We are deeply saddened by the theft of our minibus. We have around 50 clients who attend our day care centre in Halifax, some for more than one day each week.

"Many of these older people rely on this specially adapted minibus to get there. Locating a permanent suitable bus could take months.

"I can assure you that our wonderful staff are working tirelessly to ensure that nobody misses out as a result of this loss."

On Monday April 25, a school minibus was taken from Saville Road, Halifax. (Ref: 13220222003)

On Monday May 2, abother school minibus was taken from Greenfield Terrace, Todmorden. (Ref: 13220237099) and on , Sunday May 8, a school minibus was taken from Burnley Road, Todmorden. (Ref: 13220246350)

A further vehicle, similar to a minibus was damaged in what is believed to be an attempt theft on Park Road, Todmorden on Thursday May 5. (Ref: 13220240028)

Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Ben Doughty said: “We are aware that there has been a number of incidents in the area in a short space of time and urge anyone who owns a minibus or similar style vehicle to be vigilant, ensuring you park your vehicle in a safe location.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious at the locations listed on the dates above.

“We will working with partner agencies to support those who have been affected by these incidents and I would advise anyone who may have any concerns or requires any advice to contact our district crime prevention team calderdalecpo@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.”

Enquiries are ongoing into these incidents and officers are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any information which may assist by calling 101 quoting the relevant crime reference number listed above.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.