Calderdale dad who stabbed his own nine-year-old daughter 20 TIMES jailed for 23 years

The girl was just nine at the time of the horrific attack which happened as police arrived at the man’s home.

Officers were on their way to arrest the man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of his daughter, after he failed to turn up for a court hearing three days earlier.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Tuesday) how they knocked on the door, phoned the man and shouted through the letterbox before forcing entry.

Bradford Crown Court

But as they went in they heard the young girl screaming: “Daddy no. Daddy no. Help me.”

The man, who had bought a set of knives the day before, had brutally attacked the girl in her bed with an 11-centimetre blade, stabbing her 20 times in her back, chest and limbs.

When officers got into the bedroom, the man was holding the knife to his own neck and the girl was given immediate first aid after she ran into the arms of a female officer.

The court heard that the girl’s lungs collapsed and she suffered about 30 per cent blood loss.

Today Judge Jonathan Rose commended the actions of the police officers after hearing that the injuries had been potentially life-threatening.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley KC said it was pure good fortune that there was no damage to girl’s heart or major blood vessels.

The defendant, who was suffering from a moderate depressive disorder and anxiety, told police he was sorry in interview and pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of attempting to murder his own daughter.

In a moving victim impact statement, the girl’s mother said it was a miracle her daughter was still alive.

The man’s barrister Stephen Wood KC said there were no excuses for what his client had done and it had been a very serious breach of trust.

He submitted that the offence had been out of character and there was substantial evidence of remorse.

“Historically he was a loving, caring and devoted father which makes the commission of this offence even more inexplicable,” said Mr Wood.

Jailing the man for 23 years and four months Judge Rose accepted that the man was suffering from mental health issues, but he noted that he had not tried to surrender himself to the police after failing to attend in court for his trial.

The judge said the man would have been in a heightened state of anxiety when the police arrived at his home and he was sure that was what drove his incomprehensible actions that night.

He said the officers had given the defendant every opportunity to surrender himself peacefully and it was his decision not to do so.

“Instead, and for no good reason, you chose that moment to attack and try to kill your own daughter,” said the judge.

“There was nothing that the police, still less (your daughter), did that could explain or excuse your actions towards her.”