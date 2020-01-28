Calderdale detectives appeal for CCTV after spate of burglaries and car crimes

Residents in Calderdale are being asked to check their CCTV after a spate of burglaries and vehicle crimes in the borough.

Calderdale CID are appealing to members of the public in Elland, Barkisland and Ripponden to check their external security cameras following a number of vehicle crimes and house burglaries overnight on Sunday to Monday.

One youth has already been arrested and a stolen Land Rover recovered along with other property from Barkisland

A spokesperson for Calderdale police said: "Whilst your property may not have been attacked, you may have footage that identifies others involved in various offences.

"Anyone with any details is asked to contact Calderdale CID Burglary Team on 01422 337169

"You can pass information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers – 0800555111."

Detectives in Calderdale are appealing for CCTV to help with their investigations

