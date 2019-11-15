Calderdale detectives hunt burglars who tried to break into house

Detectives in Calderdale are appealing for help to track down burglars who tried to break into a house.

An attempt was made to gain entry into a house on Tennyson Avenue, Sowerby Bridge, overnight on November 10 and 11.

The attempted burglary happened on Tennyson Avenue, Sowerby Bridge

The suspects tried to get into the house via the rear door. They failed to do so but the burglars caused damage to the property.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries have been undertaken in the area in relation to available CCTV and officers from Calderdale CID are following up on these enquiries. If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries please contact 101 or via our webchat service on the West Yorkshire Police website."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting Reference number 13190579673.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111

