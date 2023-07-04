One of the women suffered what detectives have described as “life-changing” injuries in the assaults outside Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top on Saturday night.

Calderdale CID says fighting broke out at around 10.30pm.

A woman, who was stood away from the disorder, suffered a serious facial injury after being approached by another woman, knocked down and then attacked, causing life-changing injuries.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the attack and has been released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

Meanwhile, a second woman was also injured in another incident nearby after being hit by a glass.

Both victims needed hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Rachael Hutchison, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries into both assaults and the wider disorder outside the Cedar Court Hotel on Saturday and would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about either attack, or the fighting.

“The woman injured in the first attack suffered a very serious facial injury and it is important that anyone who has information or mobile phone footage which could assist police enquiries comes forward.

“Information can be given to Calderdale CID via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13230366429.