News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Calderdale detectives investigate after woman suffers 'life-changing' injuries and another glassed after brawl outside hotel

Calderdale Police are probing attacks on two women outside a hotel.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 18:17 BST

One of the women suffered what detectives have described as “life-changing” injuries in the assaults outside Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top on Saturday night.

Calderdale CID says fighting broke out at around 10.30pm.

A woman, who was stood away from the disorder, suffered a serious facial injury after being approached by another woman, knocked down and then attacked, causing life-changing injuries.

Detectives are appealing for witnessesDetectives are appealing for witnesses
Detectives are appealing for witnesses
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the attack and has been released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

Meanwhile, a second woman was also injured in another incident nearby after being hit by a glass.

Both victims needed hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Rachael Hutchison, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries into both assaults and the wider disorder outside the Cedar Court Hotel on Saturday and would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about either attack, or the fighting.

“The woman injured in the first attack suffered a very serious facial injury and it is important that anyone who has information or mobile phone footage which could assist police enquiries comes forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Information can be given to Calderdale CID via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13230366429.

“It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Read More
Read more: The Secret Cafe: Family who run Calderdale cafe left heartbroken afte...