Calderdale dog walker forced to take evasive action to avoid being hit by car

The incident happened on Crag Lane by its junction with Lane Ends in the Wheatley area at 5.35pm on October 11.

The car involved was a silver Ford Focus.

The woman officers in Calderdale want to trace as a witness is described as white, being approximately of middle age and with shoulder length light brown hair.

Crag Lane by its junction with Lane Ends (Google street view)

She was wearing a long sleeved grey top, dark trousers and grey trainers. The dog she was walking was black and white.