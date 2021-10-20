Calderdale dog walker forced to take evasive action to avoid being hit by car
Police officers have launched an appeal to trace a dog walker who had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by a car.
The incident happened on Crag Lane by its junction with Lane Ends in the Wheatley area at 5.35pm on October 11.
The car involved was a silver Ford Focus.
The woman officers in Calderdale want to trace as a witness is described as white, being approximately of middle age and with shoulder length light brown hair.
She was wearing a long sleeved grey top, dark trousers and grey trainers. The dog she was walking was black and white.
The woman or anyone who knows who she might be are asked to call police on 101 or via the website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13210521409