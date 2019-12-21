Calderdale firefighters come under attack as missiles are thrown and crews are verbally abused

Firefighters in Calderdale have been verbally abused and had missiles thrown at them a new report has revealed.

West Yorkshire Fire Authority has released a review of its performance from April to October, which includes details of attacks on firefighters in the borough.

Calderdale crews were attacked five times during the period.

They had missiles thrown at them on one occasion and have been verbally abused three time.

Yobs have also been aggressive to firefighters in Calderdale/.

The report adds: “The Chief Fire Officer re-emphasises that even one attack is one too many and that every assistance and encouragement will be given to the police to bring offenders to court.

"Work is continuing with a variety of agencies from the police and district councils to community groups and youth leaders to address these issues."

Fortunately there were no injuries to firefighters or damage to appliances during these attacks.

Across the county there have been 41 incidents reported by West Yorkshire FRS in this financial year so far.