Calderdale inspectors urge residents to protect themselves during the dark festive nights

The leading police inspectors in Calderdale are urging people to protect themselves and their properties during the dark nights

Burglaries can often increase during the longer darker nights in the autumn and winter months.



However, crime prevention doesn't have to cost a lot of money - taking simple measures such as locking your doors and windows, not leaving valuables on display and using your alarm can significantly reduce your chances of being a victim said the inspectors.



Here's some simple steps that everyone can take to improve their home security

Burglaries are on the increase in Calderdale

Always lock your doors and windows even when you’re at home

Always take the key out of the lock and keep it in a safe place - do not leave keys in reach of the letterbox, a cat flap, or on view through a window.

Invest in timer light switches, and set lights to come on and go off in your home - using low energy light bulbs

Make sure items such as car keys, laptops, tablets, phones and cash cannot be seen through a window.

Do not leave power cables or charger units for laptops and tablets plugged in and on show.

Make sure Euro cylinder locks have achieved - TS 007 (3 star rating) or Sold Secure Diamond Standard for lock cylinders (SS312).

If you have a burglar alarm always remember to switch it on when you leave the house or when you go to bed.

Why not start a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme in your area?

In Calderdale all residential burglaries are investigated by a team of CID detectives, but prevention is always better than the cure. Our teams will be out targeting offenders and delivering crime prevention events across the autumn period.



If you have information about those that are criminally active you can pass that information to us by the following methods:



Online - www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it



Telephone – 999 for a crime in progress or there is a risk to life. 101 for Non emergencies (lines can get busy so if able please report online).



100% anonymously via the charity CrimeStoppers – 0800555111