Calderdale man jailed for abduction and having sex with under-age girl

A Sowerby Bridge man who had sex with a vulnerable under-age girl has been jailed by a judge for more than six years.

Andrew Carter's abuse of the teenager began last year and a court heard how the 47-year-old was arrested by police after he travelled with the youngster to a hotel in Blackpool where they again had sex.

Carter, of Bates Avenue, admitted five charges of sexual activity with a child and one allegation of abduction in relation to the trip to Blackpool.

Bradford Crown Court heard that when police officers arrested Carter the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was begging them not to take him.

In a statement provided by her mother the teenager was said to be adamant that the defendant loved her.

Carter's own barrister Jayne Beckett said he believed he had been in a "loving relationship" with the girl despite her age and she said he was now a broken man.

Recorder Tahir Khan QC sentenced Carter to six years and eight months for the offences and he will also be subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order which restricts his contact with children.

Carter will also have to register as a sex offender with the police for the rest of his life.

"You were a man in your mid-40s and should have known it was wholly inappropriate for you to engage in any sexual activity with (the girl)," the judge told Carter.

"You knew it was not only morally wrong, but seriously criminal."