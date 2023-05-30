News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale man jailed for over a decade for rape and sexual offences of vulnerable woman

A Calderdale man has been sentenced to over ten years in prison for rape, indecent exposure and sexual assault of a woman deemed vulnerable.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2023, 16:11 BST- 2 min read

Paul Andrew John Marsh, 57, formally of Thornton Terrace, Halifax was sentenced on Friday 26 May at Bradford Crown Court to 11 years after a jury found him guilty of multiple offences.

The offending took place between 2017 to 2019 against a woman in her twenties, who came forward to report the offences late 2019 and an investigation began with Calderdale Safeguarding Team.

Marsh was arrested in January 2020 and subsequently charged with offences including rape, sexual assault, and indecent exposure.

Paul Andrew John MarshPaul Andrew John Marsh
He pled not guilty and following a trial at Bradford Crown Court, which concluded on Friday, was found guilty.

In addition to the 11-year custodial sentence, Marsh has also been placed on the sex offender register for life and has been given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to remain in place indefinitely.

Commenting on sentencing, Detective Constable Rosie Harrison of Calderdale Safeguarding Team said:

“We are pleased with the substantial custodial sentence handed to Marsh which reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“These were truly abhorrent offences committed against a vulnerable victim and an ultimate betrayal of trust of which both the victim and her family had with Marsh during this time.

“He preyed upon her vulnerability over a number of years, and I want to thank her for her bravery in coming forward to report these offences but also for enduring a trial at court due to a not guilty plea from Marsh.

“I would personally encourage any victims of unreported sexual offences or abuse, whether recent or non-recent to come forward and contact the police. All reports are treated with the upmost sensitivity and confidentiality. We will thoroughly investigate any reports and bring those responsible to justice.”