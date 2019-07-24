Calderdale man who thought banging was thunder discovers noisy burglar in his house

A Calderdale house owner who thought that loud banging was coming from a storm was shocked to find a nois yburglar in his house.

At approximately 2.45am this morning (Wednesday) the occupant of the house of Astral Avenue, Hipperholme, was disturbed by the sound of banging.

Initially this was believed to be thunder however as the occupant went downstairs and made his way to the kitchen he saw a male, wearing dark clothing and carrying a torch, stood inside.

The occupant knocked on the kitchen door and the intruder fled out of an open window and was seen running off on foot down the driveway.

The offence coincided with a couple of reports relating to a figure in dark clothing, wearing a back pack and carrying a torch, riding around on a mountain bike looking up driveways.

Police were at the scene of the burglary within five minutes of the call being received and a search of the area was carried out. Unfortunately the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visit the main West Yorkshire Police website and leave a message via their contact page, quoting reference number 13190375935.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

