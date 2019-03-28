Calderdale police appeal for help in the hunt for wanted man

Calderdale police officer are appealing for information to help find a 21-year-old who officers want to speak to about an offence.

Calderdale Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen Kenneth Lockley,

Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him in the Elland and Halifax areas.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information is asked to contact DS Nick Speed on 101 quoting crime reference 13190075042.

Information can also be given on the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat101 or information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111