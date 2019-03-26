Calderdale police hunt man wanted on recall to prison for the last 10 months

Calderdale police officers are wanting to trace a 31-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Thomas Coyne from Huddersfield.

He has been wanted on licence recall since May 11, 2018.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13180227286

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat

Or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111

