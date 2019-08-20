Calderdale police hunt underway for wanted man from Kirklees area

Detectives have launched a police hunt for a wanted man who has links to the Calderdale area.

Kirklees CID would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about Paul Bailey (45) who police want to speak with in connection with car theft offences.

Detectives aare trying to find Kirklees man Paul Bailey

The 45-year-old is known to be active in the Kirklees and Calderdale areas.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Huddersfield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180224792.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

